Advertisement

Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before Nashville bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love...

Posted by Petula Clark on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.

“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations
President Donald Trump is shown signing the coronavirus relief bill.
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/30/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/30/20
In this Dec. 21, 1987, file photo, Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark is pictured at a...
Principal Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60
House on 24th Street after it caught fire
Another apparent vacant structure fire in Parkersburg