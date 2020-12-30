Williamstown Mayor looks to 2021

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mayor Paul Jordan sat down to talk to us about the hopes and challenges of the upcoming new year.

Although many businesses were lost in 2020, Jordan is hopeful for the businesses that may be coming in. Of those on the roster, the trend leans towards food businesses. Beyond the obvious challenges that Covid imposes, Jordan plans on tackling property. He said Williamstown has struggled with the upkeep of properties over the years. The plan is to work on neighborhoods with landowners starting the first of January.

Despite the many other challenges 2020 brought that will continue, Jordan said there were some wins, if he had to pick.

“..., the Harbor Point, the new facilities down there, but that was prior to my administration, but they worked extremely hard um to get that. I kind of got in at the tail end of it. The new schools were a great win. You know, we were able to open it this year. The round-a-bout, it’s open,” he said.

It may only be December of 2020 but Jordan is already looking to upgrade the area’s Christmas lights.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.