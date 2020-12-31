Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Empty desks in a classroom
Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Ohio University’s Athens campus will serve as a location where Phase 1a recipients can receive...
Ohio University’s campus will be a COVID-19 vaccination site
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks