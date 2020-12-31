Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

