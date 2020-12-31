Gyms preparing for annual New Years rush

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Years means resolutions. One of the most common ones is working out.

With this in mind, gyms all over the Mid-Ohio Valley area are getting ready for those wanting better health.

However, they find themselves in a unique position with the pandemic still happening.

They have many stations off-limits and constantly sanitize and disinfect surfaces that have been used.

Anytime Fitness in Vienna says that it has an advantage to help limit the spread since it is a 24-hour gym.

“The fact that we are a 24-hour fitness facility, that’s an advantage for us. Because, what that does is, if you drive by and you see the parking lot full you can come back at a different time,” says Anytime Fitness manager, Mic Molinaro.

Office hours at Anytime Fitness in Vienna are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and four in the afternoon to seven in the evening on Monday through Thursday.

On Fridays the office hours are 10 in the morning to two in the afternoon.

If you would like to contact them for a membership, you can call them at (304) 295-5646.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.