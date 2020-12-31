Advertisement

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the earthquake was west of San Francisco, not east of the city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Elizabeth Pike.
UPDATE: Two people killed in wreck on Route 14 identified
Empty desks in a classroom
Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January
New visitation restrictions put in place at Camden Clark Medical Center
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/31/20
Parkersburg Structure Fire
WTAP Daybreak - Thursday Morning Structure Fire, 12/31/20
Best of What's Trending
Best of What's Trending, 2020
Forecast for December 31st
Forecast for December 31st
Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/31/20