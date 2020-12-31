Memorial held for Williamstown HS teacher

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vigil was held this evening for a Williamstown High School teacher who had passed suddenly.

The memorial was held for 11th grade English teacher, Heather Oblisk.

Family and friends in the Williamstown community came together to mourn the sudden passing of Heather due to a non-COVID-related death.

Those in attendance shared memories of Heather’s impact on her students and staff members, from her passion in her work to her branded sarcasm.

“She was one of those teachers that kids could confide in, and come and talk to her about problems,” says Williamstown HS teacher, Ron Lathey. “But at the same time, she maintained her professionalism where they knew where the line was. But, if you want someone to look at and say ‘there’s a teacher,’ Heather would come to mind.”

Those that came gave their condolences to Heather’s family, and spoke on how she affected everyone around her.

“To be honest with you, it’s going to be really tough to come into the building on Monday and not have her here,” says staff member, Cyndi Pyles. “She really did have a way of making you laugh. Even if with COVID, even with teams meetings, even with all of the chaos that’s surrounding us she still had a way of helping you look at it sideways.”

Those in the Williamstown community are providing donations to the Oblisk family during this time to help them with grief and financial hardship.

If you would like to assist them in this, you can contact Williamstown High School.

