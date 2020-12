Agnes Fitzgerald Flanigan , 93, of Parkersburg passed away December 29, 2020 at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on February 4, 1927 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Cunningham Fitzgerald.

There will be no services or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory.

