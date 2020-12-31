Obituary: Deanna Irene Keesor

Deanna Irene Keesor, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died on December 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 4, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Leo and Irene Hinton Riffle. She worked for the Midland Finance Company from 1957 till 1973. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna, WV. She and Noel were High School sweethearts having their first date in February of 1955. She and Noel both graduated on May 1957 from Belpre High School. She and Noel were married on May 4, 1958. When she turned 36 years old she became pregnant with her son Matthew, whom was her pride and joy.

She knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and attended church regularly for over 55 years. She loved going out with her friends after church to eat. Many of her family and friends said she was the sweetest and most kind person they had ever met and never saw her without a smile on her face, something Noel totally agreed with.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Noel Keesor, her son, Matthew Keesor of Belpre, Ohio and a sister, Janice Roach of Belpre, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Larry and John Riffle.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, Vienna, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.