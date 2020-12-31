Advertisement

Obituary: Deanna Irene Keesor

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deanna Irene Keesor, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died on December 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 4, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Leo and Irene Hinton Riffle. She worked for the Midland Finance Company from 1957 till 1973. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna, WV. She and Noel were High School sweethearts having their first date in February of 1955. She and Noel both graduated on May 1957 from Belpre High School. She and Noel were married on May 4, 1958. When she turned 36 years old she became pregnant with her son Matthew, whom was her pride and joy.

She knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and attended church regularly for over 55 years. She loved going out with her friends after church to eat. Many of her family and friends said she was the sweetest and most kind person they had ever met and never saw her without a smile on her face, something Noel totally agreed with.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Noel Keesor, her son, Matthew Keesor of Belpre, Ohio and a sister, Janice Roach of Belpre, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Larry and John Riffle.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, Vienna, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nellie Anita Park
Obituary: William Brown
Obituary: William Morgan Brown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Agnes Fitzgerald Flanigan
Obituary: Adath DeMoss
Obituary: Adath Victoria DeMoss

Obituaries

Obituary: Phyllis Short
Obituary: Phyllis Jean Smith Short
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Charles Raymond VanderVliet
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: James R. Hesson
Obituary: Betty Lee Hardman
Obituary: Betty Lee Hardman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Michael L. Conger
Obituary: Martha Louise Sisler
Obituary: Martha Louise Sisler