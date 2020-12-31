Obituary: Mary Louise Ervin Smith

Mary Louise Ervin Smith, 104, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home.

Born on August 20, 1916, at Weston, WV, Mary Louise was the youngest daughter of the late Junius Jewett and Katherine Flesher Ervin. She graduated from Weston High School in 1935. She worked for the 5&10 and was later employed by Adler Department Store. In 1945, she married Ralph Earl Smith, also of Weston. They moved to Elizabeth, WV, in 1948, where they raised three children: Mary Elizabeth Smith Tanner, Jonathan Wilfred Smith, and Anna Louise Smith-Odle who all survive. In 1971, Mary Louise and Ralph moved to Mineral Wells. Ralph passed away in 2002.

Once each of her children had entered school, Mary Louise began her teaching career at Hill Grove, a one-room school in Wirt County, WV, while also attending Glenville State Collecje part-time. Later, she taught at Pee Wee School and Elizabeth Elementary School, both in Wirt County. After several years of night classes and summer school, she graduated with honors from GSC in 1972, earning a degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Art Education. She retired from teaching in 1981.

She was a member of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church, where she was a soloist in the choir and also a Sunday school teacher. After moving to Mineral Wells, she transferred membership to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Elizabeth Woman’s Club; Chapter 113 of the Order of the Eastern Star (Past Worthy Matron); Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for Women Educators, Past President of Mu Chapter; Wirt County Association of Retired School Employees, and the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees.

Mary Louise was creative in the mediums of paint, pencil, and clay, as well as a talented seamstress and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, particularly house plants and garden flowers. She was a strong woman who, through example, taught her children to be independent and resilient, and encouraged them to be curious and interested in the world. As a teenager she survived typhoid fever and in her eighties she survived four bypass heart surgery. She continued to drive well into her nineties. Mary Louise rarely gave up and it was only about two years ago that she was able to be convinced to use a walker full time, having said, “It makes me look old.”

In addition to her three children, she is survived by grandchildren: Cynthia Heiskell (Marc), Belpre, OH; Sarah Tanner, Parkersburg, WV; Gregory Smith (Daria), Waynesboro, PA; Geoffrey Smith, Springfield, VA; Ian Smith, Richmond, VA; Anna Catherine Smith, Richmond, VA; L. Mairin Odle (Ansel Payne), Birmingham, AL. Great grandchildren: Chloe Jones (Kade), Las Vegas, NV; Brennan Beall (Hannah), Belpre, OH; Olivia Williams, Parkersburg, WV; Andrew Smith (Katherine), Benjamin Smith, Christopher Smith, Nicholas Smith, James Smith, Julianna Smith, Waynesboro, PA; Hunter Smith and Braden Smith, Springfield, VA. Great great grandchildren: Claire Jones, Holland Jones, Las Vegas, NV. Nieces and nephews: William Rumbach, Ocalla, FL; James Rumbach, Kathy Rumbach Kemper, Marilyn Oliver Comberiatti, Weston, WV; and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Mildred Ervin Oliver, Wilfred Jewett Ervin, Elizabeth Ervin, Virginia Ervin Rumbach; nephews: Joseph Rumbach and John Oliver; son in law, Albert Richard Tanner; and her kitties: Winnie, Charlie and Newbie.

Her children wish to thank her long-time physician Dr. F.G. Powderly and more recently, Amedisys Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to their mother. In lieu of flowers, they request you make a donation to a food pantry or to an organization that supports education and the arts, and to remember to treat each other with kindness because we are all just walking each other home.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Steve Gedon officiating. Burial will be at Weston Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

