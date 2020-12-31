Obituary: Nellie Anita Park

Nellie Anita Park, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 6, 1930, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late James Andrew and Sylvia Amanda Fordyce Brand.

Nellie was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. While Nellie survived several medical difficulties in the past year, she was a fighter to the end.

Nellie is survived by her daughters Sheryl Cobb (James), Shelia Robinson (Mike), Marilyn Williams and Teresa Doyle (Mark), four grandchildren Megan Burley, Christina Doyle, Amanda Camp (B.J.) and Mackenzie Williamson and great grandson Austin Housley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband, Richard R. Park in 1998, three brothers Foster (Romy), Donald (June) and Hoyt (Diane) Brand.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Arbors of Marietta and Marietta Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they provided the past few weeks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

