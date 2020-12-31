Obituary: Tom Bolinger

Tom Bolinger of Washington, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He was born March 15, 1947, a son of the late James and Deloris Pickens Bolinger.

Tom retired from the Parkersburg Utility Board in 2009. He and his wife spent a lot of time fishing in the mountains of West Virginia.

He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Linda Hess Bolinger in 1966 and they have two wonderful children, Sherry Walker (Leon) of Washington, West Virginia and Pastor Tom Bolinger (Margaret) of Weirton, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Kyle Bolinger (Brittni) of Parkersburg, Garrett Walker (Hannah) and Dakota Walker of Washington, West Virginia, Carmen and Michael Bolinger of Weirton, West Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Hadlee and Hudsen Bolinger of Parkersburg. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Floyd Bolinger (Suki), James Bolinger (Barb), Anne Bair (John), and Libby Tanner (Jr); one sister-in-law, Loretta McCoy (Randy); one brother-in-law, Jack Hess; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was a member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene where he was a very active member with Children’s Church, Caravan teacher, Sunday School teacher, and bus driver; he served on the Church Board, as usher, Greeter, and security; and he helped with bereavement dinners. He loved the Lord and was willing to serve Him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Trixie Hess.

The family would like to thank Camden Clark Medical Center staff for the care given to Tom while he was there and to Dr. Zeleke for his care. A special Thanks to Housecalls Hospice for their love and care for Tom and his family.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene, 901 Broadway Ave, Parkersburg, West Virginia, with Pastors Wesley Frederick and Larry Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Church.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

