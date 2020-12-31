Ohio University’s campus will be a COVID-19 vaccination site

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University’s Athens campus will serve as a location where Phase 1a recipients can receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through a collaboration between the University and the Athens City-County Health Department.

Beginning in January 2021, the Athens City-County Health Department will offer vaccine clinics to frontline workers at the newly-opened Heritage Hall. Located on West Union Street in Athens, Heritage Hall is the new home to the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“The Athens City-County Health Department has been a critical alliance throughout the pandemic to keep our community safe,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “We are so pleased to offer space in our new state-of-the-art medical facility to roll out vaccines in Athens.”

The site was selected for its location, size and ample availability for parking.

“We are grateful to Ohio University for the quick planning that will allow us to offer vaccines to Phase 1a recipients in Athens County,” Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper said. “We value the continued collaboration, which will provide a facility to help our department administer the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

“We designed our new facility to promote innovative medical education while also improving community outreach,” Ohio University Chief Medical Affairs Officer and Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Executive Dean Kenneth Johnson, DO, said. “I can think of no better way to christen our building than utilizing it as part of the historic efforts to eradicate the global pandemic.”

For more information about Ohio University’s efforts to keep the community safe, visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.

