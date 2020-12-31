Advertisement

Teachers rep says school reopening plan “irresponsible and reckless”

(Storyblocks)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Irresponsible and reckless”.

Those are words a local educator uses to describe Governor Jim Justice’s plan to return West Virginia students to classes in mid-January.

The governor Wednesday announce a plan for elementary, middle and some secondary schools-those in counties not in “red” on the state’s COVID-19 maps at the time-to return to classroom learning beginning January 19th.

But the president of the Wood County Education Association says that ignores the governor’s own reports of increases in the spread of COVID-19, hospitalizations and ICU visits related to the virus.

The governor, along with state education leaders, argued Wednesday that virtual learning, the alternative to in-person school students have had at one time or another while school buildings have been closed, is resulting in “failing” youngsters.

Boston admits that is the case with some. But, based on the performances in his own Spanish classes, he dismisses the claim.

”I have all but three students on my Teams meetings every day, and their grades are outstanding right now, given this pandemic. So students are not failing, they are surviving the pandemic.”

Governor Justice said Wednesday-and state and local educators agree-the virus cases among students are the result of community spread, and not spread within school buildings.

Boston says if school employees are vaccinated, as Justice recommends, in-person learning could resume in late February.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Elizabeth Pike.
UPDATE: Two people killed in wreck on Route 14 identified
Empty desks in a classroom
Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January
Memorial held for Williamstown HS teacher
Memorial held for Williamstown HS teacher
New visitation restrictions put in place at Camden Clark Medical Center
Structure fire at 16th and Oak
Suspect sought in Thursday morning structure fire

Latest News

Gyms preparing for annual New Years rush
Gyms preparing for annual New Years rush
WVU-Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer receives COVID-19 vaccine
WVU-Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer receives COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff: opioids still a crisis despite pandemic
Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce
Parkersburg mayor looks back at the first four years