Teachers rep says school reopening plan “irresponsible and reckless”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Irresponsible and reckless”.

Those are words a local educator uses to describe Governor Jim Justice’s plan to return West Virginia students to classes in mid-January.

The governor Wednesday announce a plan for elementary, middle and some secondary schools-those in counties not in “red” on the state’s COVID-19 maps at the time-to return to classroom learning beginning January 19th.

But the president of the Wood County Education Association says that ignores the governor’s own reports of increases in the spread of COVID-19, hospitalizations and ICU visits related to the virus.

The governor, along with state education leaders, argued Wednesday that virtual learning, the alternative to in-person school students have had at one time or another while school buildings have been closed, is resulting in “failing” youngsters.

Boston admits that is the case with some. But, based on the performances in his own Spanish classes, he dismisses the claim.

”I have all but three students on my Teams meetings every day, and their grades are outstanding right now, given this pandemic. So students are not failing, they are surviving the pandemic.”

Governor Justice said Wednesday-and state and local educators agree-the virus cases among students are the result of community spread, and not spread within school buildings.

Boston says if school employees are vaccinated, as Justice recommends, in-person learning could resume in late February.

