Thurday morning structure fire in Parkersburg

No injuries reported
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out in Parkersburg early Thursday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, while reports indicate there was someone inside the house, neighbors were apparently able to help them out, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The blaze took place at 16th and Oak Streets shortly before 4:20 a.m., and the Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

