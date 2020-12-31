Vienna Public Library offers virtual science classes for children

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - As part of its ongoing series of virtual classes for children, the Vienna Public Library is offering two science courses in January via Facebook Live.

The first, offered January 14 at 4 P.M., is called Winter Science Experiments. Library staff will make “magic snow” using baking soda and cold water, and a “snowstorm in a jar” using water, baby oil, white paint, Alka-Seltzer tablets, and glitter. The reactions of the substances and scientific principles involved will be discussed.

The second class is offered on January 21 at 4 P.M. and will involve building models of snowflakes using toothpicks and marshmallows. Tracy, children’s services coordinator, will read from books at the library about snowflakes while children watching are making their own at home.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the virtual learning opportunities for children take on an added significance.

“I think it’s good for kids to have something to do...It’s virtual, but at least they can participate and do some hands-on things, and hopefully learn something new,” Tracy said.

Additional virtual classes in the children’s series, spearheaded by Tracy, will include courses about the arts, yoga, and more.

Classes are intended for children around age four and up and can be viewed on the Library’s Facebook page.

