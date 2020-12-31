Advertisement

WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Fund donates to Johnson family

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Fund will be giving $100,000 to the family of a fallen police officer.

A release from the Department of Homeland Security said that the benefit for the family of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson was presented to the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday.

Patrolman Johnson was shot in the line of duty earlier in December.

“First responders always unite when one of our own pays the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country from threats to our way of life,” said Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Sandy said that Gov. Jim Justice had ordered an expedited process under the Survivor Benefits Act. The benefit was authorized by State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree.

