WVU-Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer receives COVID-19 vaccine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is allowing the COVID-19 vaccine to be given to those in higher education.

West Virginia University of Parkersburg’s president got his vaccine.

Doctor Chris Gilmer was one of the first volunteers in this phase of vaccinations to receive the shot.

He says that it is important for those in his position of colleges and universities to take part in this and lead the way for others.

And although WVU-P already is transitioning to remote learning for the spring semester, Dr. Gilmer wants those in the Parkersburg community to have that extra feeling of safety.

“I really want to demonstrate to the public that while I believe in the right to self-determination and to individual choices that I know that some people are fearful about the vaccine,” says WVU-P president, Dr. Gilmer. “I believe that it is safe. I believe that it is healthy and that it is the public health and socially responsible thing to do.”

Dr. Gilmer says that he wants other college presidents and those in high ranks in education to get vaccinated.

The commuter college has 80 other staff that say they will get vaccinated.

They should get the shots within three to four weeks.

