UPDATE: Wood County man among 37 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va. on Thursday

UPDATE: 1/7/21 2:45 P.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 47-year-old Wood County man was among 37 deaths linked to COVID-19 in statistics reported Thursday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The man’s death raises the toll in Wood County to 56, according to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, which, as of 10 a.m., showed 1,518 deaths across the state. The dashboard also showed 1,325 new cases that raised the total to 96,002.

Additional deaths confirmed by the DHHR also included five Ohio County residents, a 63-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, an 84-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman; three Brooke County residents, an 82-year-old man, an 88-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman; three Hampshire County residents, a 74-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man and 80-year-old man; three Hancock County residents, a 72-year-old man, an 86-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman; three Kanawha County residents, a 59-year-woman, a 78-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man; three Mason County men, ages, 68, 73 and 88; two Barbour County men, ages 65 and 83; two Cabell County residents, a 70-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman; two Fayette County women, ages 76 and 92; two Monongalia County men, ages 36 and 83; a 72-year-old Greenbrier County man; an 88-year-old Hardy County woman; a 74-year-old Marshall County woman; a 52-year-old Mercer County man; an 81-year-old Nicholas County woman; a 91-year-old Putnam County woman; a 79-year-old Upshur County man; and a 46-year-old Wyoming County man.

“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 1,587,748 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, 789 people remained hospitalized across the state, 29 fewer than on Wednesday. Another 217 were in intensive care, two fewer than on Wednesday.

The DHHR also reported that the state has administered 66,92 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 109,440 received.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 5,471 total cases, an increase of 66 from Wednesday, and 1,010 active cases, one fewer than on Wednesday. The county also remained red on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 14.92 and an infection rate of 80.74 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 223. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 114, Mineral, 70; Mercer, 62; Logan, 59; Putnam, 48; Berkeley, 57; Wood, 56; Hancock, 55; and Marshall, 55.

The DHHR also reported 27,603 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Berkeley, 2,399; Cabell, 2,053; Kanawha, 1,923; Monongalia, 1,829; Mercer, 1,604; Harrison, 1,557; Wood, 1,010; Marion, 951; Greenbrier, 936; and Raleigh, 886.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.21 percent and the daily percentage was 7.10.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (red - 10.63 percent positivity; 66.99 infection rate): 1,310 cases (20 new), 351 active, 33 deaths

- Pleasants (red - 12.48 percent positivity; 87.13 infection rate): 615 cases (eight new), 162 active, six deaths

- Ritchie (red - 16.55 percent positivity; 71.02 infection rate): 403 cases (14 new), 80 active, seven deaths

- Wirt (red - 12.09 percent positivity; 66.26 infection rate): 249 cases (one new), 50 active, one death

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: (colors are assigned based on the lower of a county’s two ratings) green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or 5 percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

UPDATE: 1/6/21 12:05 P.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four Wood County residents - two men and two women, are among 39 deaths linked to COVID-19 in statistics reported Wednesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The deaths of a 59-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 97-year-old man raise the toll in Wood County to 55, according to statistics on the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard that showed 1,481 deaths across the state.

The DHHR also reported 1,516 new cases Wednesday morning, leaving the state with 94,678 overall.

Additional deaths confirmed by the DHHR also included seven Kanawha County residents, a 78-year-man, two 79-year-old men; an 81-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and 88-year-old woman; five Cabell County residents, a 49-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman; four Mineral County women, ages 74, 89, 95 and 97; three Hancock County residents, a 73-year-old man, a 75-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman; three Mercer County women, ages 80, 82 and 93; two Monongalia County residents, a 66-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman; a 75-year-old Barbour County man; a 63-year-old Brooke County woman; a 73-year old-Fayette County woman; a 96-year-old Hardy County woman; an 82-year-old Harrison County woman; a 43-year-old Raleigh County woman; a 90-year-old Morgan County woman; a 64-year-old Putnam County man; a 65-year-old Tucker County man; a 61-year-old Upshur County woman; and a 62-year-old Wayne County man.

“Too many families are experiencing the pain of loss due to COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “We must each do all that we can to stop the pandemic.”

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the DHHR reported 1,570,248 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, 818 people remained hospitalized across the state, 12 more than on Tuesday. Another 217 were in intensive care, three more than on Tuesday.

The DHHR also reported that the state has administered 60,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 109,440 received.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 5,405 total cases, an increase of 54 from Tuesday, and 1,011 active cases, 67 fewer than on Tuesday. The county also remained red on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 15.49 and an infection rate of 86.38 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 220. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 112, Mineral, 70; Mercer, 61; Logan, 59; Berkeley, 57; Putnam, 57; Wood, 55; Marshall, 54; and Hancock, 52.

The DHHR also reported 27,626 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Berkeley, 2,442; Cabell, 2,063; Kanawha, 1,932; Monongalia, 1,831; Mercer, 1595; Harrison, 1,513; Wood, 1,011; Greenbrier, 923; Marion, 920; and Jefferson, 871.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.12 percent and the daily percentage was 12.01.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (red - 11.47 percent positivity; 72.99 infection rate): 1,290 cases (17 new), 345 active, 33 deaths

- Pleasants (red - 13.88 percent positivity; 93.83 infection rate): 607 cases (seven new), 210 active, six deaths

- Ritchie (red - 15.28 percent positivity; 63.55 infection rate): 389 cases (six new), 73 active, seven deaths

- Wirt (red - 12.80 percent positivity; 68.72 infection rate): 248 cases (three new), 54 active, one death

Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).

UPDATE: 1/5/21 12 P.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 46 deaths and 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday morning, leaving the state with 1,442 deaths and 93,162 cases.

The deaths confirmed by the DHHR included an 81-year-old Wood County man; an 84-year-old Jackson County man; eight Monongalia County residents, a 63-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman, and two 96-year-old women; six Hancock County residents, a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man; four Berkeley County residents, a 62-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman; four Mercer County residents, a 60-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, a 76-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman; four Greenbrier County women, ages, 77, 83, 87 and 94; four Kanawha County residents, a 64-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, an 87-year-old man and a 92-year-old man; three Hampshire County women, ages 56, 71 and 77; three Cabell County women, ages, 73, 77 and 86; two Fayette County residents, a 71-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman; a 78-year-old Harrison County man; an 80-year-old Lincoln County man; a 79-year-old Marion County woman; a 97-year-old Marshall County woman; a 93-year-old Ohio County woman; and an 87-year-old Tucker County man.

“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 1,558,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, 806 people remained hospitalized across the state. Another 214 were in intensive care.

The DHHR also reported that the state has administered 56,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 103,375 received.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 5,351 total cases, an increase of 54 from Monday, and 1,078 active cases, a decrease of 40 from Monday. The county also remained red on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 15.93 and an infection rate of 90.66 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 213. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 107, Mineral, 66; Logan, 59; Mercer, 58; Berkeley, 57; Putnam, 56; Marshall, 54; Wood, 51 and Fayette, 50.

The DHHR also reported 27,316 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Berkeley, 2,385; Cabell, 2,008; Kanawha, 1,973; Monongalia, 1,869; Mercer, 1584; Harrison, 1,475; Wood, 1,078; Greenbrier, 911; Marion, 887; and Jefferson, 853.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.12 percent and the daily percentage was 12.01.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (red - 11.15 percent positivity; 71.99 infection rate): 1,273 cases (22 new), 329 active, 33 deaths

- Pleasants (red - 13.91 percent positivity; 100.54 infection rate): 600 cases (five new), 243 active, six deaths

- Ritchie (red - 14.88 percent positivity; 59.06 infection rate): 383 cases (two new), 75 active, seven deaths

- Wirt (red - 13.53 percent positivity; 71.17 infection rate): 245 cases (one new), 55 active, one death

Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 20 deaths and 828 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday morning, leaving the state with 1,396 deaths and 91,886 cases.

The deaths confirmed by the DHHR included five Mid-Ohio Valley residents: two 83-year-old Wood County women; two Jackson County residents, an 83-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman; and a 63-year-old Pleasants County man. The deaths raise the toll to 50 in Wood County, 32 in Jackson County and six in Pleasants County.

Other deaths in the state included: three Cabell County residents, a 58-year-old woman, 69-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman; two Barbour County residents, a 70-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman; two Brooke County residents, a 54-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man; a 28-year-old Grant County man; a 78-year-old Greenbrier County woman; a 67-year-old Hancock County man; an 88-year-old Harrison County man; a 77-year-old Jefferson County man; a 91-year-old Monongalia County man; a 73-year-old Roane County man; and a 67-year-old Wyoming County woman.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 1,548,855 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, 799 people remained hospitalized across the state. Another 205 were in intensive care.

The DHHR also reported that the state has administered 52,221 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 103,375 received.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 5,297 total cases and 1,118 active cases. The county also remained red on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 16.60 and an infection rate of 95.79 per 100,000 residents.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 209. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 104, Mineral, 66; Logan, 59; Putnam, 56; Mercer, 54; Berkeley, 53, Marshall, 53; Wood, 50 and Fayette, 48.

The DHHR also reported 27,362 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Berkeley, 2,397; Cabell, 1,987; Kanawha, 1,969; Monongalia, 1,880; Mercer, 1590; Harrison, 1,445; Wood, 1,118; Greenbrier, 924; Marion, 874; and Jefferson, 852.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.07 percent and the daily percentage was 13.81.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (red - 11.10 percent positivity; 70.99 infection rate): 1,251 cases, 310 active, 32 deaths

- Pleasants (red - 14.58 percent positivity; 106.28 infection rate): 595 cases, 292 active, six deaths

- Ritchie (red - 15.66 percent positivity; 59.06 infection rate): 381 cases, 79 active, seven deaths

- Wirt (red - 14.39 percent positivity; 79.76 infection rate): 244 cases, 64 active, one death

Barbour (835), Berkeley (6,651), Boone (1,102), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,510), Cabell (5,522), Calhoun (140), Clay (271), Doddridge (275), Fayette (1,884), Gilmer (437), Grant (807), Greenbrier (1,619), Hampshire (1,055), Hancock (1,997), Hardy (834), Harrison (3,195), Jackson (1,251), Jefferson (2,513), Kanawha (9,072), Lewis (577), Lincoln (823), Logan (1,784), Marion (2,084), Marshall (2,219), Mason (1,091), McDowell (1,028), Mercer (3,111), Mineral (2,145), Mingo (1,532), Monongalia (5,635), Monroe (700), Morgan (687), Nicholas (747), Ohio (2,642), Pendleton (331), Pleasants (595), Pocahontas (368), Preston (1,805), Putnam (3,128), Raleigh (2,914), Randolph (1,233), Ritchie (381), Roane (326), Summers (488), Taylor (751), Tucker (355), Tyler (393), Upshur (1,026), Wayne (1,773), Webster (171), Wetzel (742), Wirt (244), Wood (5,297), Wyoming (1,229).

