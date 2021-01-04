Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss Electoral College certification

Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential...
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A group of Republicans, allied with President Donald Trump, is pledging to object when Congress meets to certify the electoral college results.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the first to announce his intentions last week, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Despite President Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

A joint session of Congress is convening Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes. It’s the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6th to open sealed certificates from each state. The certificates contain a record of the state’s electoral votes.

For an objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is speaking with local lawmakers to explain their stance. Listen to a portion of the interviews below.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY):

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA):

Rep. Don McEachin (D-VA)

Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR):

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL):

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS):

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL):

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK):

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ):

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO):

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
Firefighters say a house on Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg is substantially damaged in a fire...
Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Registration is open for 2021 "Night to Shine" event
WTAP News @ 6 - Registration is open for 2021 "Night to Shine" event