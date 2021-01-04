Ohio reports 94 deaths, 10,251 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

UPDATE: 1/7/21 4:45 P.M.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 94 deaths and 10,251 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Thursday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 9,462 deaths, 753,068 cases, 40,469 hospitalizations, 6,092 admissions to intensive care and 613,418 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 221,302 vaccinations started, or 1.89 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed 4,180 people hospitalized with the virus, 139 fewer than on Wednesday, and the number of patients currently in intensive-care units was 997, 24 fewer than on Wednesday.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 10,251, 7,471; deaths, 94, 75; hospitalizations, 365, 320; and ICU admissions, 27, 34.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 933 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Franklin, 700; Summit, 627; Lucas, 554; Hamilton, 423; Montgomery, 380; Stark, 377; Mahoning, 315; Trumball, 278; and Clark, 244.

Franklin County had the most cases, with 89,439, followed by Cuyahoga, 75,120; Hamilton, 55,652; Montgomery, 38,341; Summit, 30,134; Lucas, 27,608; Butler, 27,360; Stark, 22,085; Warren, 17,135; and Lorain, 16,187.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 3,286 cases (68 new), 143 hospitalizations, 39 deaths, 1,438 vaccinations, 2,540 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 3,295 cases (32 new), 135 hospitalizations, nine deaths, 854 vaccinations, 2,810 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 1,799 cases (18 new), 105 hospitalizations, 25 deaths, 675 vaccinations, 1,448 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 921 cases (nine new), 46 hospitalizations, 14 deaths, 404 vaccinations, 717 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 849 cases (13 new), 66 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 198 vaccinations, 591 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 693 cases (three new), 43 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 189 vaccinations, 564 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,090 cases (10 new), 72 hospitalizations, 33 deaths, 254 vaccinations, 910 presumed recoveries

UPDATE: 1/6/21 3:35 P.M.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 121 deaths and 7,814 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 9,368 deaths, 742,817 cases, 40,104 hospitalizations, 6,065 admissions to intensive care and 605,474 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 175,408 vaccinations started, or 1.50 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed as 4,319 people hospitalized with the virus, 127 fewer than on Tuesday, and the number of patients currently in intensive-care units was 1,021, 33 fewer than on Tuesday.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 7,814, 7,526; deaths, 121, 76; hospitalizations, 458, 320; and ICU admissions, 43, 34.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 931 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Franklin, 700; Summit, 627; Lucas, 553; Hamilton, 423; Montgomery, 365; Stark, 362; Mahoning, 315; Trumball, 278; and Clark, 240.

Franklin County had the most cases, with 88,447, followed by Cuyahoga, 74,199; Hamilton, 54,992; Montgomery, 37,737; Summit, 29,645; Lucas, 27,228; Butler, 27,064; Stark, 21,744; Warren, 16,873; and Lorain, 15,924.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 3,218 cases (40 new), 142 hospitalizations, 39 deaths, 1,349 vaccinations, 2,495 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 3,263 cases (34 new), 134 hospitalizations, nine deaths, 754 vaccinations, 2,799 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 1,781 cases (34 new), 103 hospitalizations, 24 deaths, 589 vaccinations, 1,427 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 912 cases (eight new), 46 hospitalizations, 14 deaths, 350 vaccinations, 703 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 836 cases (22 new), 66 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 169 vaccinations, 583 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 690 cases (14 new), 43 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 141 vaccinations, 560 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,080 cases (12 new), 72 hospitalizations, 33 deaths, 190 vaccinations, 911 presumed recoveries

UPDATE: 1/5/21 6:10 P.M.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 104 deaths and 7,508 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 9,241 deaths, 735,003 cases, 39,650 hospitalizations, 6,022 admissions to intensive care and 596,221 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 175,408 vaccinations started, or 1.50 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed as 4,446 people hospitalized with the virus, 41 more than on Monday, and the number of patients currently in intensive-care units was 1,054, 19 fewer than on Monday.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 7,580, 7,412; deaths, 104, 76; hospitalizations, 538, 322; and ICU admissions, 44, 35.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 914 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Franklin, 700; Summit, 627; Lucas, 553; Hamilton, 421; Montgomery, 362; Stark, 358; Mahoning, 315; Trumball, 278; and Clark, 217.

Franklin County had the most cases, with 87,784, followed by Cuyahoga, 73,664; Hamilton, 54,379; Montgomery, 37,411; Summit, 29,361; Lucas, 26,934; Butler, 26,837; Stark, 21,515; Warren, 16,620; and Lorain, 15,790.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 3,173 cases (29 new), 140 hospitalizations, 39 deaths, 1,349 vaccinations, 2,462 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 3,229 cases (39 new), 132 hospitalizations, nine deaths, 754 vaccinations, 2,760 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 1,747 cases (24 new), 101 hospitalizations, 23 deaths, 589 vaccinations, 1,399 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 904 cases (18 new), 46 hospitalizations, 14 deaths, 350 vaccinations, 697 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 814 cases (23 new), 63 hospitalizations, 24 deaths, 169 vaccinations, 577 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 676 cases (seven new), 43 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 141 vaccinations, 554 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,068 cases (nine new), 71 hospitalizations, 32 deaths, 190 vaccinations, 897 presumed recoveries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 67 deaths and 5,942 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 9,143 deaths, 727,423 cases, 39,112 hospitalizations, 5,978 admissions to intensive care and 585,091 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 162,942 vaccinations started, or 1.39 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed as 4,405 people hospitalized with the virus, and the number of patients currently in intensive-care units was 1,073.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 5,942, 7,468; deaths, 67, 76; hospitalizations, 314, 326; and ICU admissions, 45, 37.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 908 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Franklin, 698; Summit, 620; Lucas, 544; Hamilton, 419; Montgomery, 359; Stark, 351; Mahoning, 315; Trumball, 274; and Butler, 190.

Franklin County had the most cases, with 87,106, followed by Cuyahoga, 73,116; Hamilton, 53,797; Montgomery, 37,025; Summit, 29,030; Lucas, 26,742; Butler, 26,620; Stark, 21,258; Warren, 16,387; and Lorain, 15,622.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 3,144 cases, 137 hospitalizations, 39 deaths, 1,254 vaccinations, 2,396 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 3,190 cases, 129 hospitalizations, nine deaths, 729 vaccinations, 2,723 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 1,723 cases, 100 hospitalizations, 23 deaths, 580 vaccinations, 1,371 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 886 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 14 deaths, 346 vaccinations, 678 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 791 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths, 160 vaccinations, 559 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 669 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 26 deaths, 139 vaccinations, 541 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,059 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 32 deaths, 187 vaccinations, 868 presumed recoveries

