UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash

UPDATE: 1/6/2021 11:00 A.M.

Belpre Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash between a car an an ambulance Tuesday as a Waterford woman.

85-year old Dorothy M. Pugh was an occupant of a car involved in Tuesday afternoon’s crash at U.S. Route 50 and Farson Street.

The accident remains under investigation.

UPDATE 1/5/21 7:16 P.M.

Belpre Police say a woman has died after a crash on Route 7 and Farson Street in Belpre. Her name has not been released yet.

UPDATE: 1/5/21 3:30 P.M.

At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Belpre that involved an ambulance and two other cars.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 7 and Farson Street.

Belpre Police said a woman in one of the cars who appeared to be critically injured was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

There were no patients in the ambulance, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/5/21

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance that rolled onto its side.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 7 and Farson Street, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Belpre police and fire and other emergency units are responding the the area.

