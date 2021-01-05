Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash

Belpre Police identify victim as Waterford woman
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST
UPDATE: 1/6/2021 11:00 A.M.

Belpre Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash between a car an an ambulance Tuesday as a Waterford woman.

85-year old Dorothy M. Pugh was an occupant of a car involved in Tuesday afternoon’s crash at U.S. Route 50 and Farson Street.

The accident remains under investigation.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 1/5/21 7:16 P.M.

Belpre Police say a woman has died after a crash on Route 7 and Farson Street in Belpre. Her name has not been released yet.

UPDATE: 1/5/21 3:30 P.M.

At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Belpre that involved an ambulance and two other cars.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 7 and Farson Street.

Belpre Police said a woman in one of the cars who appeared to be critically injured was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

There were no patients in the ambulance, police said.

We’ll have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/5/21

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance that rolled onto its side.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 7 and Farson Street, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Belpre police and fire and other emergency units are responding the the area.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

