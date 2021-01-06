2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men wanted for sex crimes and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a chase with police in Ripley on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Ripley Police Department said the driver, Shalako Pierce, and passenger Cody Baldwin and the girl all fled on foot after the chase that began on Clay Lick Road when Patrolman Cullen tried to stop the Jeep with Ohio license plates.

The pursuit covered about a quarter-mile, and police said Baldwin and the girl were arrested a short time later, with help from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Pierce was arrested on Wednesday.

Pierce and Baldwin have both been charged with fleeing, and Pierce had arrest warrants for failure to appear on sexual-offense charges in Ohio. Baldwin also had a warrant in Ohio for sexual assault of a minor.

Police said the girl was identified as a runaway from Ohio and was expected to be returned to the custody of Ohio Juvenile Services.

