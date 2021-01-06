43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks

(Gray News) - By the end of February, 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shut their doors.

USA Today reported that these include stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico.

In July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years.

Sixty-three of them shut their doors by the end of 2020.

A company spokesperson told USA Today that with the additional 43 closings, Bed Bath & beyond would have completed about 60 percent of its planned closures by the end of February.

Retailers have been closing more stores to focus more on their online offerings, a process that has accelerated amid the harsh economic realities of the pandemic.

The following Bed Bath and Beyond stores are set to close in the coming weeks, USA Today reported:

Arkansas

Conway

Arizona

Peoria

California

El Cerrito

Gilroy

Mountain View

Northridge

Riverside

San Mateo

Simi Valley

Turlock

Yuba City

Colorado

Boulder

Colorado Springs

Lone Tree

Florida

East Fort Myers

Estero

Miami

Port Richey

Georgia

Fayetteville

Indiana

Kokomo

Louisiana

Slidell

Massachusetts

Holyoke

Saugus

Maryland

Baltimore

Michigan

Wyoming

Minnesota

Coon Rapids

New Jersey

Lawrenceville

New York

Manhattan

Manhasset

Greece

Ohio

Cincinnati

Medina

Stow

Warrensville Heights

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Swarthmore

Puerto Rico

Bo Canovanillas Carolina

Tennessee

Cleveland

Utah

American Fork

Virginia

Fairfax

Glen Allen

Virginia Beach

Waynesboro

