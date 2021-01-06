Advertisement

Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension has canceled an Amber Alert after a Minnesota man forced a woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday.

Authorities say the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call of physical domestic assault at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Jafaria Listenbee, who is approximately 5′8″, 200 pounds and has short black hair, was seen wearing a red jacket.

Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast...
Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast Minneapolis Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

A news release from the Minnesota BCA states that Listenbee forced an adult female into a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander that was last seen in the area of 2001 Grant Street NE in Minneapolis at approximately 3:45 p.m. The vehicle’s license plate number is CCG372.

During the encounter with the adult female, Listenbee also reportedly forced a 2 to 3-year-old female child into the same vehicle.

The Minnesota BCA canceled the alert at 5:19 p.m. after saying the woman and child had been found safe.

It is currently unknown if Listenbee is in custody, although officials say his last known location was near Highway 36 and Interstate 35W in Roseville.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
Firefighters say a house on Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg is substantially damaged in a fire...
Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin