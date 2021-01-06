Advertisement

Dr. Dre ‘doing great’ after hospitalization in Los Angeles

Dr. Dre, the 55-year-old rap artist and music mogul, said he was “doing great and getting...
Dr. Dre, the 55-year-old rap artist and music mogul, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team” after reports he had been hospitalized.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Hours after reports circulated that music mogul Dr. Dre had been hospitalized, he posted to Instagram, thanking his medical team.

The 55-year-old rapper turned music mogul said he hoped to be “out of the hospital and back home soon.” He said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

The Los Angeles Times reports he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with a possible brain aneurysm. He had reportedly been in the intensive care unit at one point.

Several music artists and athletes paid tribute to Dre on social media on Tuesday. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James offered prayers toward his recovery.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He’s won six Grammys.

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Dre produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, the Game and Anderson .Paak. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

