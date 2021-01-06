Gov. Justice introduces vaccine program “Save Our Wisdom” for seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ, WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new vaccination plan, called Operation SOW.

He made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday.

SOW stands for “Save Our Wisdom.”

Governor Justice says this gives hope with the coronavirus vaccine. This operation is targeted to those who are 80 years old or older. They also plan on focusing on getting faculty and service personnel age 50 and above vaccinated.

The governor also announced that teachers will start getting their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, January 7. Information will be given through the WV Department of Education who will distribute it to superintendents.

Governor Justice also says residents and employees at long-term care facilities are starting to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

There will also be more vaccination clinics at several health departments across the state this week. If you aren’t able to make it to one of those, the governor says more vaccines will be coming each week to local health departments.

Currently, the state is vaccinating those in Phases 1 through D this week.

Gov. Justice provided a reminder that the State has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line to help West Virginians get information on the distribution process and availability of COVID-19 vaccines.VACCINE INFO LINE: 1-833-734-0965The line will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit vaccinate.wv.gov for more information, including details on vaccine availability and other frequently asked questions.

And the governor continued to address a much-discussed New Year’s Eve party at the Greenbrier resort, in which people were seen in close quarters with little mask-wearing.

He read from a statement from the resort, in which it was said the incident seen in a video took place between 11:45 P.M. and 12:03 P.M. Justice said employees have been told to discipline those responsible for the incident, if necessary.

