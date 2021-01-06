Advertisement

Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County

A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - The following people are facing criminal charges in Washington County after being named in grand jury indictments:

John D. Pugh - trespass in a habitation, a felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor

Marcus R. Holloway - having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both felonies

Rick R. Butler - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence, all felonies

Kerri Osborne - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence, all felonies

Franklin W. Spradlin - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and permitting drug abuse, all felonies

Antwan M. Gowans - forgery and theft, both felonies

Jeremy F. Harris - forgery, two counts, and theft, all felonies

David L. Bigley II - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

James Tyrone Pugh - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

Tony R. Campbell - felonious assault, a felony; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor

Ryan Neil Cisler - possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor

Todd M. Allman - operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, two counts, both felonies

Timothy J. Steed - abduction, having weapons while under disability and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, all felonies

Timothy James Steed - receiving stolen property, a felony

