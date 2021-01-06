Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - The following people are facing criminal charges in Washington County after being named in grand jury indictments:
John D. Pugh - trespass in a habitation, a felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor
Marcus R. Holloway - having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both felonies
Rick R. Butler - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence, all felonies
Kerri Osborne - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence, all felonies
Franklin W. Spradlin - possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and permitting drug abuse, all felonies
Antwan M. Gowans - forgery and theft, both felonies
Jeremy F. Harris - forgery, two counts, and theft, all felonies
David L. Bigley II - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony
James Tyrone Pugh - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony
Tony R. Campbell - felonious assault, a felony; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor
Ryan Neil Cisler - possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor
Todd M. Allman - operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, two counts, both felonies
Timothy J. Steed - abduction, having weapons while under disability and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, all felonies
Timothy James Steed - receiving stolen property, a felony
