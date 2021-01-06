Advertisement

Marietta businesses prepare for New Year’s FriYay event

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street and downtown businesses are preparing for the New Year’s FriYay event coming up on January 8, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. The event is inspired by the city’s monthly First Fridays. Shops will stay open late and many will feature special sales and deals.

Many participating businesses will offer New Year’s sales, said Cristie Thomas, executive director of Marietta Main Street.

“We have over a dozen shops that will be open and a big push for this month is their red tag sales. They’re clearing out inventory that maybe didn’t sell at the end of last year and making way for spring inventory and new merchandise to get on the racks. There will be a lot of discounts, clearance racks, sidewalk sales, and so we encourage folks to come out,” Thomas said.

A number of restaurants will be participating in the New Year’s theme, as well.

“Businesses like 740 Social, which is a new restaurant downtown, will be offering New Year’s cocktails for $5 each. The New Year’s theme is woven into what each individual business is putting forward for the event,” Thomas said.

While a typical First Friday would feature events at the Armory and other gatherings, Marietta Main Street made the decision near the start of the pandemic not to host such events in order to promote public safety.

“Because of COVID-19, we want to make sure we’re not adding additional concerns. We’re still inviting folks to come downtown and support our local businesses, and of course to dine local,” Thomas said.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be practiced during the FriYay event, including mask wearing and social distancing. Thomas noted that many downtown businesses can provide masks to those who do not have them, and she said Marietta Main Street is requesting shoppers and diners to adhere to the particular safety guidelines being practiced by each business.

