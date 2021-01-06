Obituary: Juanita S. Emrick

Juanita S. Emrick, 99 of Belpre, Ohio died at Close to Home, Athens, Ohio on January 5, 2021. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 20, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Phillip Sheridan and Isa Silket. She had worked as a real estate agent in the area. She worked very closely with her husband Ray helping him in his construction business for many years. She was active in the Girl Scouts having formed lifelong friendships with many of the girls. She was a member of the Squarenaders Dance Club, and was a member of the Eastern Stars.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Francis) Tullius of Athens, Ohio, her grandchildren, Michael D. (Mandy Johnson and her children, Tori and Tyler Sydenstricker) Spencer Jr., Mindy (Blake Bachman) Tullius, Kristy (Derek) Bobo, her great grandchildren, Rebecca Ann and Deven Ray Spencer, Ellis Ray and Ziah Anthony Bachman, Gibson Bradley and Rainer Patrick Bobo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray Clarden Emrick and a daughter, Phyllis Ann Sims.

Due to Covid the services will be private. Burial will be at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio. Pastor Luke Eastor will officiate the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital NICU P.O. Box 16810 Columbus, Ohio 43216 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Close to Home staff for their love, care and support.

