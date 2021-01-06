Obituary: Randall W. Snyder

Randall W. Snyder, 68, of Parkersburg died January 2, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Center after contracting COVID-19. He was born September 25, 1952, a son to the late Billy and Delma Snyder. Randy, as he was known, was a steel worker by trade.

Randy was a proud member of the Homecoming Board, Moose Lodge, and Mountain State Sportsman Association. He was a very active member of his community, and will be missed greatly. Now he has the sun on his face and the wind at his back.

Surviving Randy is his daughter, Brandi Snyder; nephew Jamie Spears; niece Melissa Dowdy; his father-in-law William Spears; cousin Rick Modesitt, and 5 grandnieces/grandnephews

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Sue Spears Snyder and his grandson Alexander Rowe

Graveside Service for Randy will be held Saturday January 9th at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV, at 1pm. For those wishing to join the family in procession to Walker, please arrive at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV by 12:15pm on Saturday. Masks will be required at the graveside service.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com