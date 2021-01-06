Obituary: Sherri (Wilson) Rasmussen of Lancaster

Sherri (Wilson) Rasmussen of Lancaster, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on January 4th, 2021, after a courageous battle with Covid-19. Her husband and children surrounded her at the time of her passing. She was 51.

Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 12, 1969, she was raised in Little Hocking, Ohio, and graduated from Warren High School in 1987. She attended the University of Rio Grande on a full-ride scholarship in softball, where she also was a sorority sister of Alpha Sigma Tau. She went on to have a successful career in finance, and later in education, where she impacted the lives of many students. She loved to cook, play cards, sing karaoke, watch Survivor and Big Brother, wear bright colors, go camping, and visit the beach with her family. Above all else, if you asked her what her greatest accomplishment and joy in life would be, she would tell you it’s being a mom.

Although Sherri left this world too soon, her loved ones will continue to honor her by remembering her caring and giving nature, unapologetic outlook on life, fun-loving spirit and witty personality. Sherri leaves behind her husband (Jim Rasmussen), daughter and son-in-law (Kirsten and Kyle Moses), son (Wesley Rasmussen), parents (Jim and Judy Wilson), sister and brother-in-law (Kelita and Randy Deems), two brothers (Scott Wilson, Matt Wilson), five nieces and nephews, and three granddogs.

If you would like to pay your respects in person, the family invites you to join them on January 9th at 2pm for a Celebration Of Life at Leavitt Funeral Services in Parkersburg, WV. For all others, there will be a virtual memorial service, which can be attended by watching a livestream of the service on Leavitt Funeral Homes’ Facebook page.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm Saturday at the funeral home.

If you’d like to make a financial contribution of any size, a donation page has been set up at

//gofundme.com/f/remembering-sherri-rasmussen to cover funeral expenses. If you’d prefer to send a card or flowers, please go to leavittfuneralhome.com for further instructions.

*In light of the pandemic, the family asks that those paying their respects in person wear a mask and follow proper social-distancing protocols.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.