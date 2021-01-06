Parkersburg Catholic High School preparing for return of in-person classes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With schools on the verge of possibly resuming in-person instruction in Wood County, private schools are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their students.

Parkersburg Catholic High School is implementing strict guidelines for both students and staff members.

School officials say masks will be required and there will be temperature checks and disinfection of classrooms, restrooms and lockers up to four times a day.

School officials say they’re taking every precaution they can to better prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Another big component in keeping the children of the catholic school away from spread is the help from registered sanitarian environmental health director, Elizabeth Green and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

“I feel much more comfortable knowing that we’ve gone through the health department. And, what’s the ‘latest and greatest’ policy that they want us to follow or procedure that they want us to follow so we’re meeting those. So, it works out very well with anybody that even suspects they’re exposed, I can call her and ask her a question,” says Parkersburg Catholic HS principal, Mary Caren Heffner. “They have just been very helpful. And has turned something that could’ve been horribly scary and stressful into a resource that I would never want to be without.”

Parkersburg Catholic High School says that they are excited for the return of their students in the next few weeks.

