United Way Alliance helping with The Gathering’s food distribution

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing its mission to help organizations during the pandemic.

The United Way Alliance is helping The Gathering church by sponsoring its first eight meals of the new year.

Before the pandemic, one in six individuals in the Mid-Ohio Valley suffered from food insecurity.

Because of this, The Gathering is providing meals to individuals every Saturday.

The United Way has helped the church in the past with providing masks and hand sanitizer to the people in the community.

And now, they want to help in providing food to the public with The Gathering.

“This time what we’ve been able to do is to put the fiscal support behind the first eight meals. So the first eight Saturdays will be covered on expenses from our hunger solutions fund. And we’re going to continue to make sure that they have the PPE necessary and the resources necessary and we also work as a conduit for them,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s executive director, Stacy Decicco. “So sometimes they have needs; maybe we don’t directly fill that need but we know of another resource and community that we’ve been able to connect them to. So, they’re just one of many of the programs that we’re trying to support right now. And make sure that we’re serving our community in the absolute best way possible.”

The meal distribution will be this Saturday from four to five in the afternoon.

They will be providing gloves and coats available for children.

