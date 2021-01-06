Advertisement

W. Va. Senators, Ohio Congressman disapproving of protests at Capitol Building

Elected officials disavow protests at Capitol building
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In regards to the protests at the U.S. Capitol Building elected officials in Ohio and West Virginia have released statements that disavow the protests as un-American.

Republican Congressman from the 6th District of Ohio Bill Johnson is in a secure location at the Capitol, and released a statement saying, “I’m shocked and dismayed by the violence here in the Capitol. This is not the way Americans solve our problems.”

Both Democratic and Republican Senators of West Virginia also are safe and in secure locations.

Senator Joe Manchin released a statement on Twitter saying, “We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, very similar to Johnson’s and Manchin’s statements, as she said, “This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.”

Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

