Cleveland sends Lindor to Mets
Indians send Lindor and Carrasco to Mets in 6 player trade.
(AP) - The Cleveland Indians traded four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets.
Cleveland obtained infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.
illionaire hedge fund owner Steven Cohen bought the Mets on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and pledged to increase spending.
The 27-year-old Lindor is one of baseball’s best all-around players, capable of winning games with his bat, glove or legs. He’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons _ all in Cleveland.
Carrasco has an 88-73 career record with a career earned run average of 3.77.
