Cleveland sends Lindor to Mets

(AP) - The Cleveland Indians traded four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets.

Cleveland obtained infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

illionaire hedge fund owner Steven Cohen bought the Mets on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and pledged to increase spending.

The 27-year-old Lindor is one of baseball’s best all-around players, capable of winning games with his bat, glove or legs. He’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons _ all in Cleveland.

Carrasco has an 88-73 career record with a career earned run average of 3.77.

