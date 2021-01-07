Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire

Firefighters say no one was inside the house when it happened.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/7/2012:05 A.M.

Parkersburg firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Fairview Avenue late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says his department was called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy flames coming from the home.

At one point, a power line came down near the house.

“Got a little hairy there for a minute, but we were able to keep everybody safe. The power company got here quickly and was able to move that line for us,” said Matthews.

Chief Matthews says the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.

“The guys did a great job,” said Matthews.

No one was home during the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Parkersburg Police and Camden Clark Ambulance Services were also on scene.

Matthews says it’s still too early in the investigation to speculate on what may have caused the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A house caught on fire Wednesday night in the 2200 block of Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg. Firefighters say the fire is out. No one was inside the house when it happened. The fire chief says the house is substantially damaged.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin