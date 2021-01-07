Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/7/2012:05 A.M.

Parkersburg firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Fairview Avenue late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says his department was called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy flames coming from the home.

At one point, a power line came down near the house.

“Got a little hairy there for a minute, but we were able to keep everybody safe. The power company got here quickly and was able to move that line for us,” said Matthews.

Chief Matthews says the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.

“The guys did a great job,” said Matthews.

No one was home during the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Parkersburg Police and Camden Clark Ambulance Services were also on scene.

Matthews says it’s still too early in the investigation to speculate on what may have caused the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A house caught on fire Wednesday night in the 2200 block of Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg. Firefighters say the fire is out. No one was inside the house when it happened. The fire chief says the house is substantially damaged.

