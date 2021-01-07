Advertisement

Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
Firefighters say a house on Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg is substantially damaged in a fire...
Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says
Professor: Manchin could play key role in new Senate
WTAP File Photo - Congressman Bill Johnson visits Fort Frye High School in October of 2019.
Congressman Bill Johnson enters sixth term in office
Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce
Parkersburg mayor looks back at the first four years
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta mayor reflects on first year in office