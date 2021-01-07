Advertisement

Local officials react to Wednesday’s violent D.C. protests

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday’s violent demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol are resulting in some local governments discussing how that would handle a similar situation.

Wood County government has not had a situation like Wednesday’s riots in Washington, D.C. But it has had public meetings and hearings where tempers flared.

County Commission President Blair Couch says handling such situations varies. But part of dealing with it simply involves allowing people to have their say.

”If they get out of hand, or they repeat the same thing over and over, we would kind of put the brakes on them,” Couch said after Thursday’s commissioners meeting. “But people get passionate about a lot of things, and we try our very best.”

The commission, meanwhile, is considering a policy allowing the county to demolish homes that are beyond repair.

Commissioners and the county’s compliance officer Thursday discussed a situation that’s led to the need to demolish a residence on Crawford Street, just outside Parkersburg.

Couch says the county needs a plan for demolishing dilapidated homes, similar to those of municipalities.

