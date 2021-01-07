Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to host vaccination clinic in Wood County this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This weekend the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic for Wood County residents.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Armory Readiness Center at 285 Aviation Drive in Williamstown.

Those hoping to receive vaccination shots must be aged 80 or older, be residents of Wood County, and must call ahead to make an appointment at (304)-420-1449.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Director Carrie Brainard says a lot of calls are coming in for appointments so if you call and do not get through, try again and the Health Department will eventually get to you.

The Health Department is also hosting a clinic in Wirt County Friday.

Wirt County residents hoping to receive a vaccine shot can call (304)-485-7374 ext. 181 for more information and to make an appointment.

