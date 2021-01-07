Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to host vaccination clinic in Wood County this weekend

Those aged 80 and older are eligible for the vaccine
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This weekend the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic for Wood County residents.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Armory Readiness Center at 285 Aviation Drive in Williamstown.

Those hoping to receive vaccination shots must be aged 80 or older, be residents of Wood County, and must call ahead to make an appointment at (304)-420-1449.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Director Carrie Brainard says a lot of calls are coming in for appointments so if you call and do not get through, try again and the Health Department will eventually get to you.

The Health Department is also hosting a clinic in Wirt County Friday.

Wirt County residents hoping to receive a vaccine shot can call (304)-485-7374 ext. 181 for more information and to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
Firefighters say a house on Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg is substantially damaged in a fire...
Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin