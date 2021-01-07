MOV’s Got Talent: Jordan Tolley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jordan Tolley is a sophomore at Ripley High School who is very involved with music. He plays in the drumline for the school’s marching band, but he is most focused on his favorite instrument: the Banjo.

He learned to play when he first heard it when he was younger, because of the interesting sound.

“I started when I was nine years old,” said Jordan. “My dad and I, and most of our family are big bluegrass fans, and I’ve been listening to a lot of famous people, and I thought banjo was a unique instrument to learn.”

His family is one that embraces Jordan’s musical ability, as they are all part of the music ministry at their church. Each family member has an instrument they play, and they love to sing and travel to play music for others to hear. They have been to Florida, South Carolina, and even Oklahoma to perform.

Because he was able to get banjo lessons at a young age, he was able to stay focused while learning. Focus and determination from his banjo playing have also impacted him in the classroom, and in other aspects of life.

“It helped me come a long way,” Jordan said. “It helped me focus, pay attention, learn discipline.”

Because of the pandemic, Jordan has not had the opportunity to perform live as much as he would have hoped, but this has given him time to really practice and perfect his craft.

He says he misses performing, and that when people enjoy his performances, it motivates him to want to continue to improve.

“I’m just blessed to have so many supporters like my family and my friends,” said Jordan. “It has really motivated me, inspired me, and I want to get better.”

