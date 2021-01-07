Obituary: Albert Don Lee

Albert Don Lee, 97 of Parkersburg passed away January 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born at Palestine, WV. the son of the late Carris W. and Elma Ruth Huffman Lee.

He had worked for several years as a Truck Driver for Sears and Roebuck and Curry Transfer and was a member of Grace Brethren Church where he served as a Deacon and was a Handyman. He had built several houses in the area including the last one when he was 80 years old. He was a frequent blood donor with the American Red Cross donating 30 gallons of blood and in 1999 was the first member of the Whole Blood Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ruby Marie Kesterson Lee of Parkersburg; His children, Larry Lee, David Lee (Debi), Frederick “Joe” Lee (Alicia), Daniel “Danny” Lee and Donna Lee all of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Alma Barnes, Melinda Rader, Lewis Lee, Candy Lee, Jon Lee, Jessica Johnson and Brian Lee and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, W. Frank Lee and Doyle Lee and his sisters, Georgia Whited and Rita Ruth Tuck.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Larry Dale officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross.

