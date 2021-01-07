Advertisement

Obituary: Darlene Ruth Flanagan

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Darlene Ruth Flanagan, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, in Parkersburg, WV.

Darlene was born June 21, 1964 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Dewey and Evelyn (Dodd) Whitehair. Darlene was a member of Pennsboro Baptist Church. She loved animals, gardening, being with family, writing poems, scrapbooking, and reading romance novels.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Flanagan; children, Michelle and Daniel Flanagan of Pennsboro, WV; siblings, Donna Collins of Vienna, WV, Diana Shepherd of Long Run, WV, Dorris Whitehair of Marietta, OH, Debbie Perkins of Pennsboro, WV, Don Whitehair of Leason, WV, and Dwight Whitehair of Pennsboro, WV.

McCullough- Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV has been entrusted to handle the cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

