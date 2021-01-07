Obituary: Leveda Wright

Leveda Wright passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Born July 19, 1940 in Calhoun County, she was the daughter of the late Loren “Buck” Harris and Dora Richards Starcher.

She is survived by her children Cheri Lockhart, Tina Cunningham (Elvis), David Herrington (Becky) and Jimmy Cunningham (Catrina); siblings Velma Kirby, Nolan Harris, Terry Jones, Michael Harris, Sandy McCumbers and Bert Roberts; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wright attended school in Calhoun County and enjoyed yard sales and her church, Good Hope Baptist in Reedy, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her son Michael Edward Cunningham; a grandson David Heath Herrington and siblings Charles “Buddy” Harris, James U. Harris, Sharon Rexroad, Delmas Harris and Rena Sidwell.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV from 4-7pm. The family will meet Saturday, Jan. 9 at 12:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home to escort Mrs Wright to Hill Grove #2 on Sanoma Road where Randy Dornan will officiate the graveside service.

