Obituary: Ruth E. Ward

Ruth E. Ward, 84, formerly of Parkersburg went home to be with her Lord Monday, January 4, 2021, at WellStar Paulding Hospital in Hiram, GA. She was born in Huntington, WV, the daughter of the late Roy W. and Mary Virginia (Smith) Greene.

She worked as an administrative assistant in several different industries over the years. She was happily retired. She was a member of Tri City Baptist Church where she served as the organist for many years. She was a devoted Christ-follower and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a special friend to many and second mother to more than a few. Many benefitted from her loving hospitality. She will always be remembered with love.

She is survived by three children: Risa Ward Baker (Dan) of Powder Springs, GA, Allen Ward (Sylvia) of Dallas, GA, and Joe Ward (Barbara) of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren: Rebekah Claar, Daniel Baker, Mary Rambo, Lisa Ledesma, R. Allen Ward II, Joe Ward Jr., Meghan Wisener, Katie Alimario, and Anna Ward; eleven great-grandchildren; and her brother Donald Greene of Utah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Richard A. Ward.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic private graveside services will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Women’s Care Center of Parkersburg, WV, at www.yourwcc.com/give or Tri-City Baptist Church Worship Ministry at PO Box 3367, Parkersburg, WV 26103.