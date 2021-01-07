Ohio governor announces expanded vaccine distribution schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says vaccinations for people 80 years of age and older is scheduled to begin January 19.

The governor Thursday announced a week-by-week schedule for people of certain age groups to get coronavirus vaccines, depending on how many doses Ohio gets from suppliers.

Shots for people 75 years of age and older are to be available January 25, the following week for people 70 and older, and February 8 for those 65 and older.

In addition, the governor said, vaccinations for school personnel are to become available, with plans by the state for students to be back in classrooms statewide March 1.

Locations of vaccination clinics are to be announced next week.

DeWine said more than 221,000 doses have been delivered to the state so far. Vaccinations for first responders in hospitals are expected to be completed next week.

The state is anticipating receiving 100,000 doses during each of the next few weeks.

