Organizers with Mid-Ohio Valley ‘Night to Shine’ to host ‘Shine Thru’ event

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs.

It was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is hosted by churches across the globe.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, Porterfield Baptist Church and Warren Local Schools partner up to host the special night.

While this year’s ‘Night to Shine’ event will be virtual, organizers from the Mid-Ohio Valley will be holding a socially distant ‘Shine Thru’ event.

“They are actually going to come and stay in their vehicles, they’ll come to the church parking lot,” said Associate Pastor Eric Leeson. “They’ll drive up to red carpet, paparazzi. We are going to try to make it as special as we can, outside. We’ll have music, a DJ, and everything. That’s going to really try to make them feel special and cared about. We are going to decorate their vehicles.”

Participants will also receive a gift bag.

The ‘Shine Thru’ event will take place on Saturday, February 6th beginning at 1:00 PM.

“We will be letting them know when to arrive, because we will try to stagger so we don’t get bombarded all of the sudden with a bunch of people showing up,” said Leeson. “So we are going to try to stagger it, as far as like last names. "

The virtual ‘Night to Shine’ event will be on February 12th.

Registration for these events is open until January 15th and those interested can register at movnight2shine.com.

