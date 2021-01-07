Parkersburg Area Community Foundation accepting grant applications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) is accepting applications from area nonprofit organizations for grants for its spring cycle. Applications must be submitted by February 15.

The application form may be accessed on the PACF’s website. The PACF also announces that it has launched a new platform for online applications. To learn about the new application process and to hear updates on the Foundation’s grantmaking priorities, organizations are invited to attend one of two free webinars offered by the PACF on January 13 at 2 P.M. and January 19 at 10 A.M. Those interested in registering for a webinar may do so my emailing marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.

To be considered for a Community Action Grant, an applicant must be a private, nonprofit organization, tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or a public institution. Either the applicant or program to be funded must be located in the Foundation’s eleven-county geographic service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio). Priority counties for grant support are: Wood, Wirt, Doddridge, Ritchie, Roane, Calhoun, and Gilmer.

The Foundation provides support for capital and equipment projects, program development, technical assistance, training, capacity building projects, and, under special circumstances, operating support. Submitted applications are considered for support from a wide variety of grant funds available to support charitable projects throughout the region.

