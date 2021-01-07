Advertisement

Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg resident wants to be on this upcoming season of “The Voice” after having her time cut short last time.

Shaileigh Collins is hoping to be on the 20th season of The Voice.

She made it to the third round of auditions last season.

She says that she has been singing since she was 16.

Collins has performed at karaoke nights and at singing competitions in the Parkersburg area.

Because of the pandemic, she hasn’t been able to showcase her singing as much.

Now, she will be doing her first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

“Song choice-wise I definitely chose the wrong song last year,” says Collins. “So, hopefully I’ve got my song list in order this time and that’s hopefully all I can do and that will get me further.”

Collins also has four children at home cheering her on.

She says that she wants to be on Team Adam if given the chance.

Her audition song is based on a cover of Britney Spears’ song “Toxic.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

