Vienna Public Library offering virtual American Sign Language course

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library will be offering a sign language course virtually.

The library will be introducing a course teaching people American sign language.

The classes will begin on January 23 at 10:30 in the morning.

This course will be taught on the fourth Saturday of every month for the rest of the year over Facebook live.

The instructor of this course says it is important to her and it gives adults a chance to learn a new language --- on e that can help them communicate with the hearing impaired.

“I really wanted to be able to share that with other parents or caregivers. Because it’s such a big help with young children,” says the library’s adult services coordinator, Megan Dowler.

For more information on the course, you can check the library’s Facebook or go to their website by clicking the link here to learn more.

